The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

The global truck maker reported a bigger than expected rise in third quarter core earnings on Friday and said it expected some growth in the European truck market next year while North American industry-wide sales were seen slowing.

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted third-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Friday, weighed down by its key networks unit.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm posted Q3 core profit below market expectations on Friday and kept its 2015 outlook.

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer posted second-quarter pretax profit above expectations and kept its financial targets.

