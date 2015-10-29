The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker said it saw mid to high single-digit percent growth in operating profit in local currencies next year, outlining its preliminary forecasts for 2016.

The world's biggest insulin producer posted operating earnings in line with forecasts and raised its 2015 operating profit growth guidance to 20 percent from earlier expected 19 percent.

NOKIA

The Finnish maker of mobile phone network gear announced stronger-than-expected profits, as growth in China offset weaker demand in North America and Europe.

Nokia said it plans to distribute about four billion euros to shareholders in the coming years, including dividends and share buy-backs.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's largest lender reported third-quarter pretax profit below forecasts but kept its full-year profit outlook.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's top fish farmer said it plans to issue 340 million euros ($371.55 million) in five-year convertible bonds. The proceeds will be used to increase the company's financial flexibility, refinance some current debt and extend its debt maturity profile.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker has bought all shares in Apache Fertilisers Pty Ltd, which holds Apache's 49 percent ownership position in Yara Pilbara Holdings Pty Ltd (YPHL), for $391 million.

SCA

The Swedish paper and hygiene products maker posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit on the back of 5 percent organic sales growth and cost savings, offsetting rising raw material prices due to a strong dollar.

SCA has also signed a deal to sell its business in South East Asia, Taiwan and South Korea for HKD 2.8 billion ($361.30 million) on a debt-free basis.

It separately said it plans to close down a paper machine, and will book an impairment charge of 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($152.23 million).

ENIRO

The Swedish search and directories group reported a rise in third-quarter earnings and said it saw continued signs of stability for its business.

