The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
NOKIAN TYRES
The Finnish winter tyre maker reported better-than-expected
profits as growth in North America and the Nordic region offset
weak demand in Russia.
Its third-quarter operating profit came in at 72.4 million
euros ($79.5 million), beating analysts' average expectation of
66.5 million euros.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media house posted third-quarter core earnings
above forecasts on Friday.
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate posted third-quarter earnings
above forecasts on Friday.
ARCHER
The oil services firm did not expect overall activity levels
or pricing to improve during the fourth quarter or the first
half of 2016, after posting a larger-than-expected net loss in
the third quarter.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)