(Updates with Cybercom) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

CYBERCOM

JCE Group and Tequity launched a recommended bid on the Swedish IT consultant on Monday, offering to pay 3 Swedish crowns ($0.35) per Cybercom share.

AKASTOR

The Norwegian oil services firm, spun off from Aker Solutions last year, swung to a net loss of NOK 1.38 billion in the third quarter from a profit of NOK 190 million a year ago as the market outlook remains weak due low oil prices.



TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms group has hired a law firm to independently investigate its handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan, the company's newly appointed chief executive told broadcaster NRK late on Sunday.



ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it rejected the Swedish appliance maker's offer to settle a fight over whether it would be allowed to buy General Electric's appliance business, saying it was inadequate.

The United States asked a federal court in July to stop the proposed deal which the government believes violates U.S. antitrust law.



(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.5133 Swedish crowns)