The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
COLOPLAST
The Danish company that makes healthcare products ranging
from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to
report a fourth quarter pretax loss of 1.9 billion Danish crowns
($280.55 million) on Tuesday after setting aside 3 billion
crowns for a U.S. lawsuit.
BAKKAFROST
The Norwegian fish farmer posted third-quarter operational
EBIT below expectations on Tuesday and said it expected harvest
volumes next year to decline by four percent compared to this
year.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)