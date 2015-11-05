The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The world's largest wind turbine maker reported a
stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit before
special items, raised its 2015 full-year profit outlook and
launched a share buy-back plan.
PROSAFE
The Norwegian offshore services company suspended its
dividend due to a weak market for the near term, and reported
third-quarter earnings slightly below forecast.
FINGERPRINT CARDS
The Swedish biometric firm reported its second consecutive
quarterly operating profit and lifted its minimum guidance for
2015 revenues.
SAMPO
The Finnish financial holding company reported rising
quarterly profits as strong performance at its insurance
businesses offset weaker investment gains and lower profit
contribution from Nordea, of which it owns a fifth.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm assigned law firm Deloitte
Advokatfirma AS to review its handling and oversight of the
minority ownership in VimpelCom and the related investment in
Uzbekistan.
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil engineering firm reported third-quarter
earnings that lagged forecasts and repeated that market
conditions in Norway would be sluggish for the next couple of
years.
EMGS
The Norwegian oil services company reported a larger than
expected loss before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation and said it plans to raise up to 278 million crowns
($32.12 million) in cash from its owners, while continuing to
cut costs and preserve cash during a difficult time for the
industry.
