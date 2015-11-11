The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

Carlsberg, the Danish brewer that has long been struggling in Russia, said it would book $1.4 billion in impairment and restructuring costs and slash white-collar staff by 15 percent in a bid to return to growth.

SWEDISH MATCH

Swedish Match may sell eight new products of its snus smokeless tobacco under its "General" brand, the FDA said late on Tuesday. It was the first time the FDA authorized the sale of a tobacco product that it says will not significantly harm the health of the population as a whole.

AUSTEVOLL, LEROY

The two Norwegian fish farmers reported a decline in third-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday. Leroy cut its 2015 harvest guidance and said it saw Q4 operating profit before fair value adjustment in line with the NOK 253 mln reported in Q3.

