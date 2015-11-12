The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

PGS

The Norwegian oil services company has placed 21.8 million new shares and sold 1.8 million existing shares at 39 crowns per share raising about 920 million crowns to boost its equity. Wednesday's closing price was 39.94 crowns.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms group said late on Wednesday it had suspended four employees, including its chief financial officer, over a probe into the handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan.

For more on the company, click on

SALMAR

The Norwegian fish farmer posted operating profit below expectations due to higher costs and cut its 2015 and 2016 harvest guidance amid to problems with sea lice.

For more on the company, click on

FLS

The Danish engineering company, which will report its third-quarter results on 11 GMT, is expected to report a 14 percent drop in operating profit due to a troubled mining market despite an increase in order intake.

For more on the company, click on

NORTH ENERGY

The Norwegian oil exploration firm posted a net loss of NOK 32.9 mln compared to a loss of NOK 31.8 mln in the year-ago period.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)