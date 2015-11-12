The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
PGS
The Norwegian oil services company has placed 21.8 million
new shares and sold 1.8 million existing shares at 39 crowns per
share raising about 920 million crowns to boost its equity.
Wednesday's closing price was 39.94 crowns.
For more on the company, click on
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms group said late on Wednesday it had
suspended four employees, including its chief financial officer,
over a probe into the handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's
entry into Uzbekistan.
For more on the company, click on
SALMAR
The Norwegian fish farmer posted operating profit below
expectations due to higher costs and cut its 2015 and 2016
harvest guidance amid to problems with sea lice.
For more on the company, click on
FLS
The Danish engineering company, which will report its
third-quarter results on 11 GMT, is expected to report a 14
percent drop in operating profit due to a troubled mining market
despite an increase in order intake.
For more on the company, click on
NORTH ENERGY
The Norwegian oil exploration firm posted a net loss of NOK
32.9 mln compared to a loss of NOK 31.8 mln in the year-ago
period.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)