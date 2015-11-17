The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
ATLAS COPCO
The Swedish industrial firm, ahead of a capital markets day
in Stockholm, repeats it sees overall demand remaining at
current level in the near term.
SAS
A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation
found that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was among the airlines with
the smallest carbon footprints among 20 transatlantic carriers
in 2014. Scandinavian airline SAS had one of the worst CO2
performances, as measured by passenger mile (km) per quart
(litre) of fuel.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods
(AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year
in October, data from industry body Association of Home
Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.
Sweden's Electrolux is one of the top home appliances makers
in North America.
GENMAB
Danish biotech Genmab announced on Monday after the market's
close that the U.S. FDA had approved its cancer treatment
daratumumab Darzalex for blood cancer multiple myeloma. The
company lifted its full-year revenue guidance to 1,025-1,100
million Danish crowns from 725-800 million crowns.
($1 = 6.9998 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)