The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish industrial firm, ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm, repeats it sees overall demand remaining at current level in the near term.

SAS

A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was among the airlines with the smallest carbon footprints among 20 transatlantic carriers in 2014. Scandinavian airline SAS had one of the worst CO2 performances, as measured by passenger mile (km) per quart (litre) of fuel.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year in October, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.

Sweden's Electrolux is one of the top home appliances makers in North America.

GENMAB

Danish biotech Genmab announced on Monday after the market's close that the U.S. FDA had approved its cancer treatment daratumumab Darzalex for blood cancer multiple myeloma. The company lifted its full-year revenue guidance to 1,025-1,100 million Danish crowns from 725-800 million crowns.

