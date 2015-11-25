The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELIASONERA

U.S. authorities are prepared to extend their investigation into the Swedish telecom operator's dealings in Uzbekistan to also include other countries in the Eurasian region, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted unidentified sources as saying.

TeliaSonera declined to comment on the report, saying it could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

For more on the company, double click

DNB

Norway's top bank will give an update on its future prospects on a capital markets day in London starting 1230 GMT. Presentation expected to be released at 1100 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

ODFJELL DRILLING

The Norwegian offshore driller reported core profit above expectations on Wednesday, but said it expected weak market conditions to persist over the next years.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)