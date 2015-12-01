The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP

The Norwegian oil firm said it has signed a deal to rent the semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Arctic at less than half the day rate the rig currently earns.

The contract to drill four wells on behalf of the partnerships at the Alvheim and Volund fields in the North Sea begins in December 2016 and is estimated to take 250 days.

It has a value of about $44.75 million excluding options, equal to $179,000 per day. The rig, which was built in 1986, currently earns a day rate of $373,000 on a contract that expires in March 2016, according to Transocean.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliances maker forecast growing demand for its products on both sides of the North Atlantic next year and said after the market closing in Stockholm that low raw material costs were expected to continue offering a tailwind in 2016.

ERICSSON

Credit Suisse has cut its rating on the stock of the mobile networks maker to underperform from neutral and lowered its target price to 75 Swedish crowns per share from 85 crowns. Ericsson shares closed at 84.95 crowns in Stockholm on Monday.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)