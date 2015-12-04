The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline's overall traffic, known as RPK, rose by 13 percent in November, while its yield for the month was in line with the same month last year. Its hedging losses for the first two months of the quarter were 239 million Norwegian crowns, of which 156 million were unrealised losses.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker said it will buy a distribution company in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique for $51 million.

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor said it would cut its multiclient data investments for 2016 as it braces for another challenging year in the market hurt by falling oil prices.

PROSAFE

The Norwegian offshore accommodation rig provider raised 590 million Norwegian crowns ($69.2 million) in a private placement of new shares, subscribed at a price of NOK 25 per share, representing a premium of 4.6 pct to the closing price on Dec. 3.

HEXAGON

The Swedish measurement technology and software group holds a capital markets day in London.

ELEKTA

The Swedish medical technology group posted second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Friday and said it expected sales growth to continue to be modest for its current fiscal year.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)