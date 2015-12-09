The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

Nordea Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri the bank's dividend target of paying out 75 percent of profit to shareholders was realistic, even given current regulatory uncertainty over capital requirements, and that Sampo was likely to remain a Nordea owner over the long term.

For more on the company, double click

SANDVIK, ELECTROLUX, SKF

Barclays has cut its recommendations on a string of Swedish engineering companies, cutting Sandvik and Electrolux to underweight from equal weight, and bearings maker SKF to equal weight from overweight.

For more on Sandvik, double click

For more on Electrolux, double click

For more on SKF, double click

SSAB

Jefferies has cut its rating on the stock of the Swedish niche steel maker to underperform from hold and lowered its target price to 20 Swedish crowns per share from 34 crowns. SSAB shares closed at 24.45 crowns in Stockholm on Tuesday.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)