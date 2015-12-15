The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
SANDVIK
Kennametal Inc, the U.S. rival of Sweden's Sandvik,
cut its fiscal 2016 outlook due to weakening market conditions,
saying it expected as much as a 30-60 percent decrease in
previously announced guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted
share.
HENNES & MAURITZ
Swedish budget fashion retailer reported sales rose 4
percent in November in local currencies from a year earlier,
lagging a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll
of analysts, and said sales were negatively affected by
unseasonably mild weather in North America and many of its large
markets across Europe.
DNO
The Norwegian company said it had initiated a new share
buyback program and on Dec. 14 purchased 1,500,000 own shares at
a price of 6.2237 Norwegian crowns per share. The stock closed
at 5.975 crowns on Monday.
SAS
Citigroup has cut its recommendation on the stock of the
Scandinavian airline to neutral from buy.
SCHIBSTED
Barclays has cut its rating on the Norwegian publisher's
stock to underweight from equal weight.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.4581 Swedish crowns)