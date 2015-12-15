The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SANDVIK

Kennametal Inc, the U.S. rival of Sweden's Sandvik, cut its fiscal 2016 outlook due to weakening market conditions, saying it expected as much as a 30-60 percent decrease in previously announced guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Swedish budget fashion retailer reported sales rose 4 percent in November in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts, and said sales were negatively affected by unseasonably mild weather in North America and many of its large markets across Europe.

DNO

The Norwegian company said it had initiated a new share buyback program and on Dec. 14 purchased 1,500,000 own shares at a price of 6.2237 Norwegian crowns per share. The stock closed at 5.975 crowns on Monday.

SAS

Citigroup has cut its recommendation on the stock of the Scandinavian airline to neutral from buy.

SCHIBSTED

Barclays has cut its rating on the Norwegian publisher's stock to underweight from equal weight.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.4581 Swedish crowns)