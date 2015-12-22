The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORSKE SKOG

The Norwegian maker of newsprint and paper for magazines said it has agreed on a debt restructuring deal with two major bondholders, with the aim of reducing its net debt by 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($114.06 million) and its annual interest payments by around 150 million crowns. As part of the deal it also plans to raise up to 30 million euros in equity.

The transactions are subject to approval by shareholders and bond holders.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom firm's CEO said its listed Thai subsidiary, known as DTAC, aims to double its number of 4G mobile phone subscribers by the end of 2016 despite losing an auction for more spectrum. DTAC's shares rebounded from recent falls.

For more on the company, click on

NORDIC FINANCIALS

In a change of strategy, the Norwegian company said it has decided to enter the solar power market through a proposed acquisition of Aega Yieldco AS, which owns five solar parks in Italy.

The deal, adviced by Swedbank, priced Aega at 75.5 million Norwegian crowns ($8.61 million).

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.7697 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.7676 Norwegian crowns)