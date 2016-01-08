The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline's total passenger traffic (RPK) rose by 15 percent in December, while revenues per passenger kilometre flown (yield) rose to 0.41 Norwegian crowns from 0.39 Norwegian crowns.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas firm said late on Thursday it had established emergency procedures after a gas leak at its Kaarstoe processing plant, but added Friday morning that the situation was under control.

Norway's total gas production capacity was reduced by more than 32 mln mcm/day on Friday due to the incident which also impacts production at the Sleipner field.

FINGERPRINT CARDS

Trading data from the Financial Supervisory Authority showed after the close of stock market on Thursday that Pontus Jagermalm, Senior Vice President Research and Development at Sweden's Fingerprint Cards, sold 80,000 shares in the firm on Dec. 30.

He retained a stake of 313,025 shares following the transaction.

AB VOLVO

JP Morgan has cut its recommendation on the stock of the Swedish heavy duty truck maker to underweight from neutral and cut its target price to 70 crowns from 95. Meanwhile, UBS raised the stock to buy from neutral. Volvo shares closed at 75.15 crowns in Stockholm on Thursday.

TELIASONERA

UBS has raised the stock of the Swedish telecom operator to neutral from sell, but trimmed its target price slightly to 41 crowns from 43 crowns.

SECURITAS

Nomura has started coverage of the Swedish security services group with a reduce rating and a target price of 116 crowns. The stock closed at 121.60 crowns in Stockholm on Thursday.

