The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
STATOIL
Goldman Sachs said it has added the Norwegian oil major to
its conviction list, rating the company's shares a sell and
cutting its target price to 105 crowns from 120 crowns.
Separately, two members of parliament for Norway's ruling
Conservatives argued in financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv that
Statoil should sharply reduce its dividend in response to lower
crude prices, and instead save the cash for investments.
Statoil, which has said its dividend policy remains intact,
is due to give a strategy update in early February. The company
declined to comment on the story, the newspaper said.
For more on the company, click on
DNB
Norway's biggest bank said it will book a one-off gain of
about 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($225.21 million) in the fourth
quarter from a change in pension schemes for its Norwegian
employees.
For more on the company, click on
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliances maker announced chief executive
Keith McLoughlin would retire from the company on Feb. 1 and be
replaced by Jonas Samuelson, the head of the company's business
area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa.
For more on the company, click on
CARLSBERG
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri recommends selling
the share of the Danish beer maker in its Monday edition, citing
a weak development for the firm's business in Russia and
Ukraine, as well as in China, and uncertainty over its long-term
strategy plan which will be unveiled by the end of this quarter.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.8807 Norwegian crowns)