The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL

Goldman Sachs said it has added the Norwegian oil major to its conviction list, rating the company's shares a sell and cutting its target price to 105 crowns from 120 crowns.

Separately, two members of parliament for Norway's ruling Conservatives argued in financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv that Statoil should sharply reduce its dividend in response to lower crude prices, and instead save the cash for investments.

Statoil, which has said its dividend policy remains intact, is due to give a strategy update in early February. The company declined to comment on the story, the newspaper said.

DNB

Norway's biggest bank said it will book a one-off gain of about 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($225.21 million) in the fourth quarter from a change in pension schemes for its Norwegian employees.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliances maker announced chief executive Keith McLoughlin would retire from the company on Feb. 1 and be replaced by Jonas Samuelson, the head of the company's business area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa.

CARLSBERG

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri recommends selling the share of the Danish beer maker in its Monday edition, citing a weak development for the firm's business in Russia and Ukraine, as well as in China, and uncertainty over its long-term strategy plan which will be unveiled by the end of this quarter.

