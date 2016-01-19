The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVOZYMES

The Danish enzyme maker is due to report earnings for the fourth quarter of 2015 at 0700 GMT. Analysts expects the company to cut its long-term growth expectations as the continued low oil price is delaying the ramp up of the so-called advanced biofuel industry.

