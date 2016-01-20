(Adds Lundin Petroleum, PGS) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

PGS

The seismic surveyor says it will take fourt-quarter non-cash impairments of $283 million due to weak market conditions.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected close to $120 million, compared to consensus of $102 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil company has drilled a dry well off Norway.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 10.3 percent year-on-year in December, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday. For the year, shipments rose 6.3 percent.

NEW WAVE The Swedish retailer can keep growing sales at double-digit rates, chief executive Torsten Jansson told business daily Dagens Industri. Jansson said he hasn't been as positive about the company's prospects since 1997.

