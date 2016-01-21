The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
TRYG
The Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer reported
net earnings for the fourth quarter ahead of analysts' forecasts
and said it was on track to meet its 2017 financial targets. It
would also initiate a share buy back programme.
DNB
The Norwegian Consumer Council, a public agency, said it
plans a lawsuit against Norway's biggest bank on behalf of
137,000 customers who invested in the DNB Norge fund, claiming
they had been charged too much for the asset management service.
"Customers have over a decade lost 750 million Norwegian
crowns by paying too high fees for the management of their
savings," the agency said in a statement on its website.
In March 2015, Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority
criticised DNB for marketing the fund as active when it had in
fact been managed more like an index fund and performed close to
its benchmark.
DNB told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv it would
consider the merits of the case and respond to the lawsuit by
Feb. 9.
MARINE HARVEST
The world's largest fish farmer reported preliminary
fourth-quarter results below expectations on Wednesday due to
lower than forecast output and a restructuring of its Scottish
business, where it expects to cut up to 100 jobs.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)