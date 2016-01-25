The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
AUTOLIV
U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of 5
million vehicles with air bags from Takata - a competitor to the
Swedish car safety equipment maker.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON, VOLVO
Anders Nyren, previous head of investment firm
Industrivarden, is leaving the boards of Swedish
mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson and truck maker Volvo at
this year's AGMs, he told business daily Dagens Industri.
Those will be the last companies where Industrivarden
is an owner that he leaves following a corporate
spending scandal.
For more on the companies, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)