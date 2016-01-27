The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported
underlying profit below expectations in the fourth quarter and
raised its dividend less than analysts expected.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON
The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted
fourth-quarter operating profit above market expectations on
Wednesday and said business in China had recovered.
Operating profit was 11.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.29
billion) compared to 6.3 billion in the year-ago quarter and
above a mean forecast of 10.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
WARTSILA
The Finnish industrial engine maker reported rising profits
from the fourth quarter but said the market for its ship engines
would remain challenging this year amid low oil prices.
For more on the company, click on
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker said late on Tuesday that the
company remains commited to the proposed merger with Terex
, the U.S. company which had received an unsolicited
offer from China's Zoomlion.
"The Board of Directors of Konecranes has confirmed that
Konecranes will continue to pursue the merger of equals with
Terex as planned," the Finnish company said in a statement.
Trading in the shares of Konecranes continues from the
Helsinki market opening, the stock exchange said separately.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)