The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer reported a drop in fiscal
fourth-quarter pretax profit in line with market expectations
and said it expected January sales to increase 7 percent in
local currencies from a year ago.
For more on the company, click on
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliance maker skidded to a slightly
smaller than expected quarterly loss as costs for the aborted
purchase of General Electric's white goods business
weighed, but marginally raised its North American market
outlook.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine maker is to deliver eight units of
the V126.3,3 MW turbine to Eolus Vind.
For more on the company, click on
TELE2
The Swedish telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core
profit above expectations and forecast underlying revenue growth
this year.
For more on the company, click on
NCC
The Swedish construction firm posted forecast-beating
profits and orders for the fourth quarter, and said it would go
ahead with the listing of its housing development company on
Nasdaq Stockholm this year.
For more on the company, click on
SCA
The Swedish hygiene products maker posted a smaller than
expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on the back of 4
percent organic sales growth and cost savings that outweighed
rising raw material prices caused by the stronger dollar.
For more on the company, click on
STOLT-NIELSEN
The Norwegian shipping firm posted below-forecast earnings
for the fourth quarter.
For more on the company, click on
AKASTOR
The Norwegian oil-services investment company said it has
agreed new refinancing terms with its banks that include
restrictions on dividend payments.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)