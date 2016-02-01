(Updates Hydro, adds Telenor) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm has signed a deal to buy 95 percent of marketing technology firm Tapad in a deal valuing the U.S.-based company at $360 million.

"The acquisition enables Telenor to take a position within the rapidly growing market for advertising technology, and secures important competence within digital marketing and analytics," the company said on Monday.

For more on the company, click

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia settled its patent dispute with South Korea's Samsung, saying the arbitration verdict would boost sales at its patent unit to around 1.02 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2015 from 578 million euros in 2014.

The 2015 revenue include catch-up revenue from the past two years. The annualised net sales run-rate for the patent unit is now about 800 million euros, Nokia said.

For more on the company, click

NORSK HYDRO

Around 10 percent of the primary aluminium production capacity at the Norwegian company's Aardal plant has been shut down following a power outage.

The plant, which has an annual capacity of 190,000 tonnes, will resume full output in the second quarter, Hydro said, adding that it expected to leave customers unaffected by increasing its remelt of cold metal at the plant's cast house.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)