TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm has signed a deal to buy 95
percent of marketing technology firm Tapad in a deal valuing the
U.S.-based company at $360 million.
"The acquisition enables Telenor to take a position within
the rapidly growing market for advertising technology, and
secures important competence within digital marketing and
analytics," the company said on Monday.
NOKIA
Finland's Nokia settled its patent dispute with South
Korea's Samsung, saying the arbitration verdict
would boost sales at its patent unit to around 1.02 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in 2015 from 578 million euros in 2014.
The 2015 revenue include catch-up revenue from the past two
years. The annualised net sales run-rate for the patent unit is
now about 800 million euros, Nokia said.
NORSK HYDRO
Around 10 percent of the primary aluminium production
capacity at the Norwegian company's Aardal plant has been shut
down following a power outage.
The plant, which has an annual capacity of 190,000 tonnes,
will resume full output in the second quarter, Hydro said,
adding that it expected to leave customers unaffected by
increasing its remelt of cold metal at the plant's cast house.
