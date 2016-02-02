The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's largest financial institution swung to a bigger than expected fourth quarter pretax profit and said it would initiate a share buy-back programme of 9 billion Danish crowns.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted a bigger than expected fall in fourth quarter core earnings and said it expected somewhat lower demand in the first quarter.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish banking group posted fourth-quarter net earnings below market expectations on Tuesday and lowered its dividend.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported a larger than expected loss for the fourth quarter while announcing a reduction in quarterly dividends and maintaining its 2016 outlook.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major has been put on negative credit watch by ratings agency S&P, which also put a string of other European energy firms on watch and cut its rating on Shell.

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian rig firm said late on Monday it would cut up to 200 onshore staff and contractors in a bid to save $30 million per year.

HAVILA SHIPPING, FARSTAD, DEEP SEA SUPPLY, SIEM OFFSHORE, SOLSTAD OFFSHORE, DOF, REM OFFSHORE

Owners of ships serving the oil industry will be exempt from paying license fees for 2016 on vessels that have been mothballed, Norway's industry minister said on Tuesday.

COLOPLAST

The Danish ostomy bag and wound care maker will present earnings for the first quarter of its 2015/2016 fiscal year, with analysts expecting its operating profit (EBIT) to rise 12 percent from the same quarter a year ago to 1.21 billion Danish crowns.

($1 = 6.8766 Danish crowns)