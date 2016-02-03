The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
KESKO
The Finnish retailer reported its fourth-quarter adjusted
operating profit fell to 59.1 million euros ($64.5 million) from
61.9 million a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts'
expectations.
It said its comparable operating profit was expected to grow
slightly this year.
For more on the company, click
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker said its integration planning with
proposed merger partner Terex had begun well and that
the transaction is expected to close around mid-year.
"We believe that the stock market undervalues the inherent
value-creation potential of the merger," Konecranes said in a
statement.
Terex last month received a rival approach from China's
Zoomlion.
For more on the company, click
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering group posted a marginally deeper
than expected fall in fourth quarter core operating earnings and
cut its dividend, saying demand had weakened further in the
final months of last year.
For more on the company, click
FORTUM
The Finnish state-controlled utility is planning
acquisitions and cost-cuts after posting a larger-than-expected
drop in fourth-quarter earnings due to low Nordic power prices
and write-downs.
For more on the company, click
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin maker lowered its target for long-term
profit growth and reported slightly weaker than expected fourth
quarter earnings.
For more on the company, click
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil producer reported a net loss of $493.7
million following foreign exchange losses and impairment
charges. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a net loss of
$50.5 million. The company's operating earnings before
depreciation and amortisation were well ahead of forecasts.
For more on the company, click
GJENSIDIGE
The Norwegian insurer proposed a higher than expected
dividend for 2015, while its fourth-quarter pretax profit was
slightly below analysts' forecasts.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)