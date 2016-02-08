The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
REC SILICON
The Norwegian maker of silicon for the solar panel industry
warned of falling revenues in the fourth quarter, a larger core
operating loss and an impairment of $151.5 million, and said it
would preserve cash by shutting additional U.S. capacity due to
an ongoing trade dispute between China and the Unites States.
For more on the company, click on
BW OFFSHORE
The Norwegian owner of floating oil production and storage
units (FPSOs) has launched a review of its strategic options in
light of sharply weaker markets. The company reported a net loss
of $234.5 million for the fourth quarter, against expectations
for a profit of $7.4 million, following large writedowns of
asset values and goodwill.
For more on the company, click on
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms operator's Bangladeshi unit,
Grameenphone, raised its fourth-quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 1.59 billion
Norwegian crowns ($185.52 million) from 1.16 billion a year
earlier, above expectations for 1.55 billion crowns in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.5703 Norwegian crowns)