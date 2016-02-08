(adds Arcam, Bonheur, Ganger Rolf, Yara)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
ARCAM
The Swedish industrial 3D printer maker posted a sharp
increase in fourth quarter sales and order intake and said it
was well positioned for further growth.
For more on the firms, click on
BONHEUR, GANGER ROLF
The two Norwegian holding companies, which own a combined
stake of 52 percent in Fred. Olsen Energy and control a
wide range of other firms, plan to merge in order to simplify
their corporate structure.
Bonheur and Ganger Rolf said they have received an exemption
from the Oslo Bourse from having to make a bid for Fred. Olsen
Energy.
For more on the firms, click on
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser maker's recently appointed chief
executive officer announced changes to the company's
organisation and management in a bid to boost its focus and
execution. He also appointed a new chief legal officer.
For more on the company, click on
REC SILICON
The Norwegian maker of silicon for the solar panel industry
warned of falling revenues in the fourth quarter, a larger core
operating loss and an impairment of $151.5 million, and said it
would preserve cash by shutting additional U.S. capacity due to
an ongoing trade dispute between China and the Unites States.
For more on the company, click on
BW OFFSHORE
The Norwegian owner of floating oil production and storage
units (FPSOs) has launched a review of its strategic options in
light of sharply weaker markets. The company reported a net loss
of $234.5 million for the fourth quarter, against expectations
for a profit of $7.4 million, following large writedowns of
asset values and goodwill.
For more on the company, click on
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms operator's Bangladeshi unit,
Grameenphone, raised its fourth-quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 1.59 billion
Norwegian crowns ($185.52 million) from 1.16 billion a year
earlier, above expectations for 1.55 billion crowns in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
ELISA
The Finnish telecoms operator said it would make a new
tender offer for its smaller rival Anvia.
It is offering a price of 2,000 euros per share - the same
bid which many Anvia's owners considered too low last year.
Anvia has been planning to list its shares, a move which
Elisa, the owner of about a third of Anvia, is opposed to.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 8.5703 Norwegian crowns)