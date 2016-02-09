The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine maker reported fourth-quarter revenues and core operating earnings ahead of forecasts and proposed a higher than expected dividend in a Reuters poll.

It said 2016 revenue was expected to amount to at least 9 billion euros, while analysts in the Reuters poll on average had forecast 8.65 billion.

SECURITAS

The world's second-biggest security services company posted a slightly smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core profit, while its organic sales growth beat forecasts.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results and proposed no annual dividend, and warned that demand from miners would weaken further this year.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker and retailer said on Tuesday it expects 2016 revenue of 19 billion crowns and an EBITDA margin of around 37 percent. It posted fourth quarter core profit in line with forecasts for the full year 2015.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank said it needed new leadership and that Chief Executive Michael Wolf was stepping down with immediate effect. Birgitte Bonnesen will serve as acting CEO and remain in her position as Head of Swedish Banking as it searches for a replacement for Wolf.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Tuesday as income from commissions fell short of market forecasts.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian technology firm, whose shares were suspended from trading last week, said it had postponed fourth-quarter results for one day until Wednesday amid talk among stock brokers of an expected takeover.

Opera said last year it was considering a sale of the company, and the board had set a Feb. 9 deadline for announcing a decision.

REC SILICON

The chairman and top owner of the Norwegian solar silicon maker said he had bought 25 million of the company's shares at 0.8028 Norwegian crowns each.

The purchase, coming in the wake of a profit warning on Monday, lifted Jens Ulltveit-Moe's stake to 622.7 million shares, corresponding to 24.5 percent of REC's capital.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)