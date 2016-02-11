The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

The Finnish company reported better-than-expected profits for its mainstay telecom network equipment business but warned that rollouts for new mobile networks would start to slow this year in its key market in China.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Norwegian budget airline reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and kept its outlook for growth in capacity this year, while costs were seen lower.

ORKLA

The Norwegian consumer goods company reported core earnings as expected and said it planned to maintain its dividend.

EMGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor posted a wider than expected core loss as markets remain weak amid the sharp fall in the price of oil.

