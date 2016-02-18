HELSINKI Feb 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish retailer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast that it would make a small underlying operating profit in the full-year 2016 following divestments of loss-making operations, such as department stores in Russia.

SRV

The Finnish construction company said its fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 17 million euros from 10 million a year earlier and ahead of analysts' average expectation of 11 million euros in a Reuters poll. Proposed dividend of 0.1 euros per share also beat expectations.

Separately, SRV said it won a 101 million euro project from Espoo, Finland.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)