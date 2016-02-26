The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Finnish financial paper Kauppalehti reported that tyre-maker Nokian Renkaat has used custom-made tyres in media tyre tests instead of regular production models.

Citing internal emails and company sources, Kauppalehti said the company systematically provided testers with modified tyres from 2005 onwards.

CEO Ari Lehtoranta told Kauppalehti that custom-made tyres were used prior to 2014, but that the company has set new guidelines to stop such actions.

The company was not immediately available for further comment when contacted by Reuters.

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM (SOBI)

The Swedish drug-maker's fourth-quarter core profit and gross margin were higher than expected. The company expects 2016 revenues to be in the range of 4.3 billion to 4.5 billion crowns ($508 million to $532 million) and gross margin is expected in the range of 66-68 percent.

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian rig firm reported above-forecast fourth-quarter earnings while adding that competition remained fierce.

BW LPG

The shipper reported results in line with forecast and declared a dividend of $0.68 per share for the second half of 2015.

