NSP
Etib Holding II announced on Monday an offer for Swedish
restaurant firm NSP of 21 Swedish crowns per share, 24 percent
above Friday's closing price in Stockholm.
SOBI
The Swedish biotech firm raised its profit and sales outlook
for 2016 on Monday as it believes product Alprolix may get
marketing approval in the second quarter.
POLARCUS
Norway's Polarcus, which maps out the seabed for oil and gas
deposits, continues to see a challenging market ahead as it
reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Monday.
HOEGH LNG
Norway's Hoegh LNG, whose floating plants convert liquefied
natural gas back to regular gas, reported an operating profit
before depreciation and amortisation of $24.6 million, against
expectations for a profit of $26.6 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
It declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the first
quarter and secured financing and expects further growth.
FRONTLINE
The tanker firm controlled by shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results on
Monday.
ODFJELL DRILLING
The rig firm said it did not see any signs of improvement in
the rig market in the near-and medium term as it reported a
better-than-expected net result in the fourth quarter of $37
million against expectations for $11 million in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
ARCHER
Oil services firm Archer reports its fourth-quarter results
later on Monday.
It is expected to report a fourth-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $14 million
against $69 million at the same time a year ago, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
