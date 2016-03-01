The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
SAS
The Scandinavian airline will book in the second quarter a
repaid 70 mln euro fine after the EU Commission said on Monday
it would not appeal an EU General Court ruling in 2015 to annull
a 2010 decision by the commission to fine SAS for participating
in a cartel.
TELE2
The Swedish telecoms operator said on Tuesday it had
completed the formation of a joint venture between Tele2's and
Kazakhtelecom's mobile businesses in Kazakhstan, plans for which
it had announced in November, after receiving regulatory
approvals.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)