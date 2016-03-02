The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
MARINE HARVEST
John Fredriksen, the biggest shareholder in Norwegian the
fish farmer, has sold 37.8 million shares in the firm at a price
of NOK 117 per share compared to a closing price of NOK 126.0 on
Tuesday.
MARINE HARVEST
SUBSEA 7
The Norwegian oil services supplier reported a net loss in
the fourth quarter, hit by impairments due to lower activity
levels.
SUBSEA 7
ISS
The Danish service company beat analysts' expectations with
a full-year net result of 2.22 billion Danish crowns ($323
million) vs 2.04 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll. It
forecast organic revenue growth of 2-4 percent in 2016 and said
it would launch a share buyback programme of up to 150 million
Danish crowns.
ISS
ELEKTA
The Swedish medical technology group posted third-quarter
core earnings below expectations on Wednesday on weak global
markets and cut its sales outlook for the fiscal year.
Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell
to 335 million crowns ($38.9 million) in the November through
January period from a 350 million crown profit a year ago, with
business in emerging markets weighing heavily. That compared to
a mean forecast for 408 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
ELEKTA
KINNEVIK
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri writes that a move by
Cristina Stenbeck to step down as chair of online fashion
retailer Zalando after one year should be seen as a
sign of strength.
It says Zalando is in a stable position, delivering more or
less according to market expectations, and no longer needs to
have Kinnevik's most powerful shareholder on its board.
KINNEVIK
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)