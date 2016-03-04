The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airliner flew 1.9 million passengers in February, a growth of 15 percent year over year while the load factor was up 0.8 percentage points to 85.6 percent.

NOKIAN TYRES

Nine of 12 members of the management team in the Finnish tyre maker sold their options worth in total about 600,000 euros ($656,880) before the company admitted it had manipulated magazine tyre tests by supplying special high quality tyres to motoring journalists until last year, newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported.

Following the scandal that started from a newspaper article last week, Nokian's shares have dropped, although the company has said it sees no grounds for consumer compensations or other legal consequences.

On Thursday, the company's former CEO Kim Gran cancelled his proposed board membership at construction company YIT , without further explanation.

SANDVIK

Goldman Sachs lowers its recommendation on the Swedish industrial firm's shares to "sell" from "neutral".

LUNDIN MINING

The miner early on Friday announced a deal to buy a stake in in a copper/gold project in Serbia for up to $262.5 million.

