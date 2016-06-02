The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

MARINE HARVEST, DEEP SEA SUPPLY

The two Norwegian firms are setting up a jointly owned shipping company for the transport of live fish in a bid to cut costs in the fish farming industry. Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is the top owner of both companies.

Separately, Marine Harvest said it aims to pay a dividend of at least 75 percent of its annual free cash flow after operational and financial commitments. Payments will be made as long as the company's long-term debt target is fulfilled.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company said on Thursday its collaboration partner Novartis will start Phase III studies of Genmab's ofatumumab drug in relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). Enrolment is expected to begin in September.

FINGERPRINT CARDS

The Swedish biometrics firm said it had appointed Christian Fredrikson, currently head of Finland's F-Secure, as its new chief executive, starting from August 2016.

Jorgen Lantto remains in the role until that time.

Before his role as CEO at F-Secure, Fredrikson had several leading positions within Nokia Networks.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)