The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
MARINE HARVEST, DEEP SEA SUPPLY
The two Norwegian firms are setting up a jointly owned
shipping company for the transport of live fish in a bid to cut
costs in the fish farming industry. Billionaire investor John
Fredriksen is the top owner of both companies.
Separately, Marine Harvest said it aims to pay a dividend of
at least 75 percent of its annual free cash flow after
operational and financial commitments. Payments will be made as
long as the company's long-term debt target is fulfilled.
For more on the companies, click on
GENMAB
The Danish biotech company said on Thursday its
collaboration partner Novartis will start Phase III
studies of Genmab's ofatumumab drug in relapsing multiple
sclerosis (MS). Enrolment is expected to begin in September.
For more on the company, click on
FINGERPRINT CARDS
The Swedish biometrics firm said it had appointed Christian
Fredrikson, currently head of Finland's F-Secure, as its new
chief executive, starting from August 2016.
Jorgen Lantto remains in the role until that time.
Before his role as CEO at F-Secure, Fredrikson had several
leading positions within Nokia Networks.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)