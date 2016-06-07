The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

OUTOTEC

The loss-making mining technology company cut its long-term targets as miners have cut spending due to low metal prices and uncertainty over growth in China.

Outotec trimmed its annual service sales growth to 5-15 percent from previous 10-20 percent, and pushed back its profitability target, saying it would aim for a core operating profit margin of 10 percent by 2020.

NORDEA

Top executives in Nordea's Russian bank used law firm Mossack Fonseca to set up accounts offshore tax havens, Danish media reported at the weekend.

In a statement, Nordea said that employees in its Russian bank who had offshore accounts had submitted all the relevant information to Russian tax authorities.

In April, Sweden's FSA contacted authorities in Luxembourg to get information related to allegations Nordea helped some clients set up accounts in offshore tax havens. Setting up offshore accounts is not necessarily illegal it could be in breach of Swedish money laundering rules.

DET NORSKE, LUNDIN PETROLEUM, STATOIL , MAERSK

Norwegian oil firm Det norske said the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea could produce more oil than earlier projected and would cost less to develop, confirming estimates by fellow partner partner Lundin Petroleum of Sweden.

SOLSTAD OFFSHORE, AKER

Investment firm Aker ASA said it would take a stake of up to 47 percent in Solstad as part of a refinancing deal for the offshore service vessel owner.

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian offshore services company said it was making good progress in its cost-cutting efforts and separately announced a 400-million crowns ($48.96 million) contract extension.

BAKKAFROST

In a strategy update, the Oslo-listed fish farmer announced plans to invest 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($335.98 million) from 2016 to 2020.

KVAERNER

The offshore engineering and construction firm said large cost cuts and a recent rise in oil prices may lead to a more positive trend in its market.

