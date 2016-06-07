The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
OUTOTEC
The loss-making mining technology company cut its long-term
targets as miners have cut spending due to low metal prices and
uncertainty over growth in China.
Outotec trimmed its annual service sales growth to 5-15
percent from previous 10-20 percent, and pushed back its
profitability target, saying it would aim for a core operating
profit margin of 10 percent by 2020.
NORDEA
Top executives in Nordea's Russian bank used law firm
Mossack Fonseca to set up accounts offshore tax havens, Danish
media reported at the weekend.
In a statement, Nordea said that employees in its Russian
bank who had offshore accounts had submitted all the relevant
information to Russian tax authorities.
In April, Sweden's FSA contacted authorities in Luxembourg
to get information related to allegations Nordea helped some
clients set up accounts in offshore tax havens. Setting up
offshore accounts is not necessarily illegal it could be in
breach of Swedish money laundering rules.
DET NORSKE, LUNDIN PETROLEUM, STATOIL
, MAERSK
Norwegian oil firm Det norske said the giant Johan Sverdrup
oilfield in the North Sea could produce more oil than earlier
projected and would cost less to develop, confirming estimates
by fellow partner partner Lundin Petroleum of Sweden.
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE, AKER
Investment firm Aker ASA said it would take a stake of up to
47 percent in Solstad as part of a refinancing deal for the
offshore service vessel owner.
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian offshore services company said it was making
good progress in its cost-cutting efforts and separately
announced a 400-million crowns ($48.96 million) contract
extension.
BAKKAFROST
In a strategy update, the Oslo-listed fish farmer announced
plans to invest 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($335.98 million) from
2016 to 2020.
KVAERNER
The offshore engineering and construction firm said large
cost cuts and a recent rise in oil prices may lead to a more
positive trend in its market.
