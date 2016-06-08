COPENHAGEN, June 8 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Hearing aid maker William Demant is looking for more retail
acquisitions to increase control over the sale of its products
and fight competition from discount chains such as Costco, its
Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters on the sidelines of
the company's investor meeting in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)