ERICSSON
The Swedish mobile telecom gear maker is being investigated
by U.S. authorities over possible corruption related to its
business in China, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported late
on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
In an emailed statement, an Ericsson spokesperson declined
to comment on the report other than saying the company was
cooperating with U.S. authorities to answer questions over its
operations it had received in March 2013.
FINGERPRINT CARDS
Synaptics, a key rival to Swedish fingerprint
sensor firm Fingerprint Cards, will cut around 160
jobs, corresponding to 9 percent of its global workforce, the
U.S. company said in a filing late on Thursday.
WILLIAM DEMANT
Credit Suisse cut its rating on the stock of the Danish
hearing aid maker to underperform from neutral.
BANK NORWEGIAN
The fast-growing consumer lender has its market debut on the
Oslo bourse on Friday. Europe's third-largest budget carrier,
Norwegian Air Shuttle, is the company's top investor
with a 20 percent stake.
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering group's CEO, Bjorn Rosengren, has
bought 15,000 shares in the company, lifting his stake to 80,000
shares, the financial watchdog's insider registry showed.
MEDA
Mylan said late on Thursday its offer document
concerning its planned purchase of Meda had been approved by the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and that it would
commence its offer for the Swedish firm on Friday, running
through July 29.
