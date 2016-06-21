The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
NORDEA
An internal document at Sweden's financial watchdog shows
Nordea underestimated risks in its corporate lending and could
need as much as 80 billion Swedish crowns ($9.70 billion) in new
capital, daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported late on
Monday.
A spokesman at Nordea said the bank had more than fulfilled
capital requirements in the financial watchdog's latest
assessment, delivered in March, and that this had occurred after
the authority's document was said to have been drafted.
For more on the company, click on
TELE2 TDC
Telecom operator Tele2 said it was buying the Swedish
subsidiary of rival TDC in a 2.9 billion crown ($352.4 million)
deal as it looked to strengthen its position in the business to
business segment in its home market.
For more on Tele2, click on
For more on TDC, click on
ERICSSON
Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the stock of the
Swedish telecom equipment maker to neutral from sell.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)