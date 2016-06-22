The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer posted on Wednesday a profit
fall for the March-May period roughly in line with forecasts,
and said sales in June 1-21 were up 7 percent in local
currencies.
OUTOTEC
The loss-making mining technology company changed its chief
executive in a bid to turn around its business hard hit by the
mining slump.
The Finnish firm picked Markku Terasvasara, currently an
executive at Atlas Copco, to replace Pertti Korhonen, CEO since
2010, who will leave his duties immediately.
Analysts at OP Equities said they expected the stock to
react positively.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)