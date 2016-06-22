The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer posted on Wednesday a profit fall for the March-May period roughly in line with forecasts, and said sales in June 1-21 were up 7 percent in local currencies.

OUTOTEC

The loss-making mining technology company changed its chief executive in a bid to turn around its business hard hit by the mining slump.

The Finnish firm picked Markku Terasvasara, currently an executive at Atlas Copco, to replace Pertti Korhonen, CEO since 2010, who will leave his duties immediately.

Analysts at OP Equities said they expected the stock to react positively.

