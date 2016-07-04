The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
STATOIL
Norwegian offshore oil workers and employers signed a new
wage deal on Saturday, avoiding a strike that would have
interrupted the drilling of new wells at several Statoil
platforms and cut the output of oil and gas at fields
operated by several other firms.
SAAB
The Swedish defence firm said it had received an order worth
around 250 million Swedish crowns ($29.63 million) from the
Australian government for engineering support for combat systems
on the country's ANZAC class warships.
BAKKAFROST
The Oslo-listed salmon farmer reported a second-quarter
harvest of 13,000 tonnes of gutted fish, up from 10,900 tonnes
in the first quarter but a drop from 14,200 tonnes in the second
quarter of 2015. Similarly, feed sales of 16,300 tonnes were up
from the preceding quarter but down from the year-ago period.
REC SILICON
A fire has interrupted the restart of a unit at the
company's plant at Moses Lake in the state of Washington, and
will result in lower-than-expected output in the third quarter,
the Oslo-listed firm reported on Monday.
UPM-KYMMENE
The Finnish forestry firm announced it will invest 98
million euros ($109.09 million) in an expansion of its Kymi pulp
mill.
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
($1 = 8.4367 Swedish crowns)