The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO AB
The chief executive for the Swedish truckmaker said Brexit
may lead to lower economic growth in Europe but adds that the
company is used to dealing with such headwinds, Swedish business
daily Dagens Industri quoted him as saying.
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING
The Danish food ingredient maker kept its outlook after
posting third quarter revenue and earnings before interests and
tax (EBIT) below expectations.
HENNES & MAURITZ
Jeffries cut on Tuesday its target price on the Swedish
fashion giant to 310 Swedish crowns.
SAS
Moody's raised the Scandinavian airline's rating to B2 on a
stable outlook late on Monday.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)