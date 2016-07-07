(corrects in Telia paragraph to say stake in U-cell, rather
than stake in Telia)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
TGS
The Oslo-listed supplier of seismic data to the oil industry
reported second-quarter revenues of $114 million, well ahead of
a mean forecast of $81.6 million in a Thomson Reuters poll of 11
analysts. Predictions had ranged from $68.8 million to $94.5
million.
TELIA
Dutch prosecutors have asked judges to seize more than 300
million euros ($332.76 million) in assets belonging to a
Netherlands-based front company they say was used to bribe
Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's president, as
well as a 6-percent stake held by the front company in Uzbek
telecoms operator U-cell, in which Telia is the main owner.
Karimova and the front company, Takilant, were not
represented in court when Dutch prosecutors made the request on
Wednesday. She was not available for comment and is not known to
have ever commented on the allegations.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The budget carrier has signed a deal with its pilots on
staffing and overtime pay in a bid to end a recent spate of
cancellations. One of the measures will be to hire at least 50
additional pilots, public broadcaster NRK reported.
SUBSEA 7
Norwegian oil-well service workers and their employers
signed a new wage deal late on Wednesday, avoiding a strike,
trade unions and companies said. Subsea 7 was among the firms
that would have been hit in case of a strike.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.9016 euros)