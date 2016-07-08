(Corrects TDC instrument code) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TDC

A foreign buyout house is eyeing a possible takeover of Denmark's top telecom operator, financial daily Borsen reported in its Friday edition, citing sources.

The paper said several sources pointed to private equity firm Apollo as the potential bidder and quoted TDC Chairman Vagn Sorensen as saying there are currently no bid discussions but declining to elaborate further.

TDC declined to comment to Reuters whereas Apollo did not immediately return a request for comment.

PROSAFE

The Norwegian rig firm late on Thursday announced a major refinancing, including plans of a share issue.

