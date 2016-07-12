The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
DNB
Norway's largest bank cautioned of higher loan losses this
year due to weak oil prices as it reported second-quarter net
profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday.
Loan losses in the quarter more than tripled on the year to
2.3 billion crowns ($271.57 million) compared to expectations
for 1.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
COM HEM
The Swedish cable firm posted a 4.1 percent rise in
underlying operating earnings (EBITDA) to 607 million Swedish
crowns ($71 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with
forecast, and repeated its guidance for the group.
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian engineering firm won a contract from Japanese
oil firm Idemitsu for work off Vietnam. It did not
disclose the value of the contract.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)