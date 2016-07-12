(Adds Swedish banks, Tryg) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DNB

Norway's largest bank cautioned of higher loan losses this year due to weak oil prices as it reported second-quarter net profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday.

Loan losses in the quarter more than tripled on the year to 2.3 billion crowns ($271.57 million) compared to expectations for 1.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDISH BANKS

The Swedish financial watchdog said its preparatory work ahead of its next decision on countercyclical buffer rates will focus on maintaining the rate at its current 2 percent level. The next decision on the rate is in September. It sets a buffer rate each quarter.

Source text: here

For more on Swedish banks, click on

COM HEM

The Swedish cable firm posted a 4.1 percent rise in underlying operating earnings (EBITDA) to 607 million Swedish crowns ($71 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with forecast, and repeated its guidance for the group.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian engineering firm won a contract from Japanese oil firm Idemitsu for work off Vietnam. It did not disclose the value of the contract.

For more on the company, click on

TRYG

The Nordic region's second largest non-life insurer said profit after tax in the second quarter was 734 million Danish crowns ($109.4 million), beating a 620 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)