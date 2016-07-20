The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
NORSKE SKOG
The newsprint and magazine paper company reported a gross
operating profit for the second quarter of 335 million Norwegian
crowns ($39,5 mln), which is the highest since the third
quarter of 2012.
It also took a 1.4 billion crown asset write down.
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank reported second-quarter
operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said
margin pressure on net interest income was levelling off.
It also said its internal inquiry initiated after the Panama
Papers scandal showed that standards when it came to knowing its
customers had not been satisfactory.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON
Two of the Swedish telecom group's main owners have decided
that chief executive Hans Vestberg needs to step down as soon as
a replacement can be found, business daily Dagens Industri
reported late on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
For more on the company, click on
WARTSILA
The Finnish ship engine and power plant maker reported
weaker than expected quarterly profit and order intake on
Wednesday, citing tight competition in the energy markets.
However, it repeated its full-year outlook of 0-5 percent
sales growth and profitability at 12.5-13.0 percent.
For more on the company, click
FORTUM
The state-controlled Finnish utility on Wednesday reported
second-quarter profits fell by 15 percent from a year ago due to
low electricity prices, and said it was looking for new mergers
and acquisitions.
For more on the company, click
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliance maker on Wednesday reported
second-quarter operating profit above forecasts. The company
raised its European market outlook but said the outlook for
British demand and pound is uncertain after Brexit vote.
For more on the company, click
TELIA
The Swedish telecom operator reported second-quarter core
profit just above expectations on Wednesday and repeated its
full-year outlook.
For more on the company, click on
