The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
FINGERPRINT CARDS
In an analysis, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said it
could be hard for the biometric firm to reach consensus
expectations on 2016 revenue and questioned its ability to
maintain its high gross margin.
For more on the company, click on
VOLVO
North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) declined further
and were for 10,500 units in July, preliminary figures from ACT
Research showed late on Tuesday.
For more on the company, click on
KESKO
The Finnish retailer reported second-quarter adjusted EBIT
above market expectations and said it expected comparable
operating profit for the next 12 months to exceed the figure of
the preceding 12 months.
For more on the company, click on
HEXAGON
Trimble Navigation, a U.S. competitor of the
Swedish measurement technology firm, late on Tuesday reported
second-quarter earnings per share in line with market
expectations, whereas revenues were slightly short. Hexagon
reports second-quarter earnings on Aug 8.
For more on the company, click on
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil firm reported second-quarter EBITDA of
$206.1 million versus an average forecast of $186 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts and stood by its production outlook for
the year.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)