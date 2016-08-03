The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

FINGERPRINT CARDS

In an analysis, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said it could be hard for the biometric firm to reach consensus expectations on 2016 revenue and questioned its ability to maintain its high gross margin.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) declined further and were for 10,500 units in July, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed late on Tuesday.

For more on the company, click on

KESKO

The Finnish retailer reported second-quarter adjusted EBIT above market expectations and said it expected comparable operating profit for the next 12 months to exceed the figure of the preceding 12 months.

For more on the company, click on

HEXAGON

Trimble Navigation, a U.S. competitor of the Swedish measurement technology firm, late on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings per share in line with market expectations, whereas revenues were slightly short. Hexagon reports second-quarter earnings on Aug 8.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm reported second-quarter EBITDA of $206.1 million versus an average forecast of $186 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and stood by its production outlook for the year.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)